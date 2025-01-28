Meghan Markle reacts as magazine launches ‘full-blown assault’ on her character

Meghan Markle was left furious after a damning Vanity Fair article made shocking allegations about her, a new report has revealed.

According to a new article published by Heat Magazine, Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, felt betrayed after the article claimed that the Duchess’ team had been shopping around for a deal for her to write a "post-divorce book.”

While sources close to the couple have shut down the claims, an insider revealed Meghan “insists the rumour about her shopping a tell-all book is being taken totally out of context.”

"Of all the claims and rumours in the Vanity Fair article, this is the one that’s caused the most alarm within her circle," the insider said, adding that "no offer was ever made, and no manuscript was produced. After all, there was no divorce."

"This article was horrific in so many ways, and of course Meghan feels completely degraded and betrayed," they continued.

"Harry is also shell-shocked – it’s a full-blown assault on both their characters, like someone’s taken a sledgehammer to almost every aspect of their lives.

"It can’t be ignored, either. Vanity Fair has so much weight and credibility in high-society circles on both sides of the pond, and the scale of the allegations is incredibly wide-ranging and damaging."