Paris Hilton shares a heartwarming video amid wildfires

Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share a sweet moment amidst the LA fire

January 28, 2025

In a video posted to Instagram, Paris Hilton showed off the moment she reunited a foster dog with its owners after they got separated in the wild fires that took over LA.

The celebrity, 43, shared the heartwarming video documenting the reunion of her foster dog named Zuzu with its owners, the family had been separated from their pet amidst the LA wild fire.

The video showed the reality star welcoming the family into her house to come together with their dog “You helped save her,” the woman mentioned.

Hilton went to hug her and express her sympathy to the family after they lost their home in the Eaton fire.

Towards the end of her post Hilton expressed her fondness to the foster dog but is happy for the family “Zuzu came into my life during one of the most heartbreaking times, and she was truly a beacon of hope. Saying goodbye to her was so hard, but seeing her family’s faces when they arrived to bring her home made it all worth it.”

Hilton had taken in the dog for fostering from the Pasadena Humane Society, the organization provides support for animals during emergencies.

