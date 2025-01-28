Jenna Dewan breaks silence after finalizing divorce from Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan broke her silence after finalizing her divorce from Channing Tatum in September 2024.

In a candid essay for InStyle, the 44-year-old actress opened up about her "fresh start" and "newfound strength."

"This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time," wrote the Step Up actress. "The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had.”

She further penned, “In 2024, especially, I learned a lot about myself, my resilience, and my voice. I learned to let go of over-accommodating in my relationships and to sit with uncomfortability.”

“What it really means to trust. I can truly say I greet each challenge with a question of 'why is this here and what is it here to teach me?' Sometimes things break because you don’t fit in that vessel anymore and that’s okay,” continued the Devil On My Doorstep star.

Without mentioning Channing by name, Jenna added, "Fresh starts, I’ve realized, don’t wait for calendars or big proclamations. They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless.”

“Life’s beauty lies in its imperfection—the laughter through tears, the moments of doubt that give way to clarity. When you embrace the journey instead of clinging to the destination, you begin to surprise yourself with more joy than you imagined possible,” she concluded.

For those unversed, Jenna announced his separation from Channing in April 2028.