Lily Allen breaks down in tears discussing David Harbour divorce rumors

Lily Allen broke down in tears while addressing rumours of her and David Harbour's divorce.

During the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast, the 38-year-old singer admitted that she is "really not in a good place."

"I'm finding it hard to be interested in anything," Lily told her co-host, Miquita Oliver, about her split rumours with David.

“I know I’ve been talking about it for months, but I’ve been spiraling and spiraling,” said the Grammy nominee. “It’s got out of control. I’ve tried.”

The Smile hitmaker confessed that she is unable to "concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through."

“It's really hard,” added Lily.

The Not Fair songstress announced that she is taking a hiatus from her podcast to take care of her mental health.

“I’m going away next week for a few weeks, listeners. But I do want to reassure people — because there will be speculation because of the amount of time I’m going to be taking away that I’m going to drug rehab — I’ve not relapsed,” asserted Lily.