King Charles breaks silence on Kate Middleton's latest appearance

King Charles has reacted to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest joint appearance as the couple attended a historic event.

King Charles expressed his true feeling over Kate and William’s appearance after the monarch attended commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the liberations of Auschwitz in Poland.

Kensington Palace took to X, formerly Twitter handle and posted photos of Kate Middleton with Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who were photographed by the Princess with their grandchildren back in 2020.

The palace tweeted, “So wonderful to see Holocaust survivors Steven Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, who were photographed by The Princess with their grandchildren back in 2020.

“It is so important to come together, learn both from and about the past, and to take actions to make a better future for all.”

The palace also shared a video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s appearance.

King Charles reacted to both the posts.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, reposted Kate and William’s tweet after they shared it.

please wait while file is uploading on server



