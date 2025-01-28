Khloe Kardashian recalls 'hardest' divorce from Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian has recalled her split from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

During the latest episode of her Khloe in Wonderland podcast, the 40-year-old TV personality admitted that her divorce from Lamar Odom “was a lot harder” than other breakups.

“With my first husband, I was younger and I think that was a lot harder for me,” said Khloe referring to Lamar.

“But what’s interesting was with each relationship where something bad has happened, I didn’t take it and was like, ‘Whoa is me. I’m this victim,'” she continued.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians added, “I took it more like, ‘Okay, that’s another layer of armor that I’m putting on myself that I can get through anything else that happens in my life, but it’s also not going to harden me for my next relationship.'”

For those unversed, Khloe was married to Lamar from 2009 to 2016.