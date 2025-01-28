 
Why Prince Andrew sticks to Royal Lodge: Shocking details revealed

Prince Andrew currently lives in Royal Lodge with his former wife Sarah Ferguson

January 28, 2025

A royal expert has disclosed the real reason why Prince Andrew sticks to Royal Lodge despite ongoing rift with King Charles.

King Charles wants Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge and move into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former UK residence Frogmore Cottage.

Speaking in an upcoming documentary The Battle for Royal Lodge: Andrew vs Charles, royal expert Afua Hagan said: "He doesn't have anything else, he doesn't have any of his royal titles, he doesn't have his military titles, he's not a working royal. It's the last bit of status that he can hold on to and he will hang onto that tooth and nail."

However, another royal expert Emily Andrews also revealed why the monarch may no longer want Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge anymore.

“The reason given by those close to the King is that he doesn't think it's appropriate for a disgraced member of the royal family to live in such luxury,” Emily told the documentary.

