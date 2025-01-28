Prince Harry responds to allegations Meghan Markle is a bad boss

Prince Harry’s response to the allegations presented against Meghan Markle has just come to light and it pertains to questions whether she really made staffers cry.

The royal explained his thoughts on this during one of the excerpts obtained from his memoir, Spare.

For those unversed with the original allegations, the Duchess was accused of “bullying” her employees till they resigned, as well making staffers feel “completely destroyed” from the “humiliation”.

At the time it was reported that Meghan spoke out in her defense too, and claimed its not her “job to coddle people”.

The Prince believes, “There was frequent bickering around the office.”

And “It didn't help that everyone was working around the clock,” because “there were so many demands from the press,” Prince Harry explained.

The reason was a low workforce in his opinion, in contrast to “such a constant stream of errors that needed clearing up,” and per the royal, they “didn't have nearly enough people or resources. At best we were able to address 10 percent of what was out there.”

Hence “nerves were shattering, people were sniping. In such a climate there was no such thing as constructive criticism. All feedback was seen as an affront, an insult. More than once a staff member slumped behind their desk and wept,” he also claimed.