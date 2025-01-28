 
Geo News

Truth about Meghan Markle's marraige to Prince Harry: 'She can never leave him'

Meghan Markle’s inability to ever leave Prince Harry gets exposed in a shocking revelation

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Truth about Meghan Markles marraige to Prince Harry: She can never leave him
Truth about Meghan Markle's marraige to Prince Harry: 'She can never leave him'

A shocking revelation has just been made about Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry, and how she couldn’t leave even if she wanted.

An allegation of this extent has been shared by an inside source close to Page Six.

In that conversation the publication noted, “Meghan and Harry know that they are tied together,” and hence “their value is in being a couple — even if they wanted to split, they couldn’t.”

“And honestly, they are obsessed with each other. They are just two narcissists,” the insider also added while slipping in a jibe against the duo.

Another point of note by the same publication is that “they are worth more together.”

Due to that it “doesn’t benefit them to be apart — they have all their deals together.”

Before concluding the source also drove the point home by adding, “I think the Random House deal is much like the Netflix deal: Netflix just said ‘Yes’ to everything because they wanted to get the docu-series [ Harry & Meghan ]. So they said, ‘OK, we’ll take the ‘Polo’ show’ and let’s see what happens with Meghan’s lifestyle show.”

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win