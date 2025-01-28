Truth about Meghan Markle's marraige to Prince Harry: 'She can never leave him'

A shocking revelation has just been made about Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry, and how she couldn’t leave even if she wanted.

An allegation of this extent has been shared by an inside source close to Page Six.

In that conversation the publication noted, “Meghan and Harry know that they are tied together,” and hence “their value is in being a couple — even if they wanted to split, they couldn’t.”

“And honestly, they are obsessed with each other. They are just two narcissists,” the insider also added while slipping in a jibe against the duo.

Another point of note by the same publication is that “they are worth more together.”

Due to that it “doesn’t benefit them to be apart — they have all their deals together.”

Before concluding the source also drove the point home by adding, “I think the Random House deal is much like the Netflix deal: Netflix just said ‘Yes’ to everything because they wanted to get the docu-series [ Harry & Meghan ]. So they said, ‘OK, we’ll take the ‘Polo’ show’ and let’s see what happens with Meghan’s lifestyle show.”