Kate Middleton makes new pledge about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made a new pledge about her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The future queen’s pledge has been disclosed amid reports she is considering making a bold move in her attempt to mend the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Following latest claims in US magazine, a royal insider told the Closer, how the Princess of Wales – who Meghan has previously accused of ‘bullying’ her during her time with the royals – is feeling ‘vindicated’ along with other members of the family.

The insider claimed, ‘Of course, everyone in the Palace has been talking about Meghan and Harry after they received such a damaging profile in Vanity Fair – which is shocking all round.”

The source went on sharing the new pledge of the Princess saying “Kate has had the toughest year of her life, which has put everything into perspective.

"The truth is she’s done with the drama with Harry and Meghan and is determined to go about her life without being involved.”

“But does she feel vindicated? Absolutely!”, the tipster claimed.