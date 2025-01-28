 
Geo News

Kate Middleton makes new pledge about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is also considering making a bold move regarding Prince William and Harry

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Kate Middleton makes new pledge about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Kate Middleton makes new pledge about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has made a new pledge about her brother-in-law Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The future queen’s pledge has been disclosed amid reports she is considering making a bold move in her attempt to mend the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Following latest claims in US magazine, a royal insider told the Closer, how the Princess of Wales – who Meghan has previously accused of ‘bullying’ her during her time with the royals – is feeling ‘vindicated’ along with other members of the family.

The insider claimed, ‘Of course, everyone in the Palace has been talking about Meghan and Harry after they received such a damaging profile in Vanity Fair – which is shocking all round.”

The source went on sharing the new pledge of the Princess saying “Kate has had the toughest year of her life, which has put everything into perspective. 

"The truth is she’s done with the drama with Harry and Meghan and is determined to go about her life without being involved.”

“But does she feel vindicated? Absolutely!”, the tipster claimed.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win