Carey Mulligan hints at major change in ‘Beef’ Season 2

Carey Mulligan, an English actress, sat down to speak with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival where she opened up about Season 2 of the Netflix series, Beef.

Revealing that “almost everything [is different]” the Promising Young Woman star gushed, “But it’s still [creator Lee Sung Jin] being brilliant.”

“It’s a completely new story and if I say anything else then a laser beam will appear on my head. But it’s very exciting,” she added.

The upcoming season of the hit series will feature big names such as Oscaar Isaac, Charles Melton, Youn Yuh-jung, Cailee Spaeny as well as Song Kang-Ho.

The official synopsis describes it as “an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.”

Melton added of the script, "It’s some of the best stuff I’ve ever read ... I’m very excited.”

Jin previously told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think Beef will just by its title always have [conflict] simmering underneath. But in terms of what the other layers could be, that’s something that I’d really need to take some time and see deep inside what wants to come out.”

The previous season of Beef went on to win eight Emmy Awards including trophies for the leads Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as well as for Jin.