Hugh Jackman finally meets THIS long time model fan

Hugh Jackman, an Australian actor, recently hosted his concert series called From New York, With Love where he met his long term fan, model Dannielynn Birkhead.

The daughter of Larry Birkhead and Anna Nicole Smith, her father brought her dreams to life by gifting her tickets to the concert as well as a cardboard cutout of the actor.

"From a cardboard cutout Christmas dream, to reality," the older Birkhead wrote under a series of photos that showed her meeting Jackman, embracing him and then posing for a photo together.

He added, "After singing, dancing for hours and even jump roping, he found the time to greet his fans outside in the feeezing New York cold! Dannielynn was one of those fans that got an autograph and a hug.”

The Logan star could be seen telling the model that he appreciated her enthusiasm while he was performing A Million Dreams.

"She was extremely excited and a bit in disbelief, when she got to actually meet him after all. His kindness and awesome performance really does prove that he is in fact, The Greatest Showman,” her father concluded.

Jackman performs different tracks from his projects like Les Miserables, The Greatest Showman, The Music Man, The Boy From Oz and more during the concert shows.