Prince William seems unperturbed as thousands seek removal of his title

Anti-monarchy group Republic has already planned protests for the two important events this year.

The group has started asking people to pledge to get involved with the protests on Republic Day 2025, May 10th and the Trooping the Colour Protest on June 14th.

The anti-monarchy group is not the only headache for the British royal family as individuals also keep asking the parliament to discuss issues pertaining to the royal family through petitions.

After 10,000 signatures, petitions get a response from the government. After 100,000 signatures, petitions are considered for debate in Parliament.

A campaign for change on the world's largest petition platform recently sought to remove Prince William's royal title, The Prince of Wales, and crossed over 42,000 signatures.

Launched by a resident of Wales, the petition argues "the title remains an insult to Wales and is a symbol of historical oppression. The title implies that Wales is still a principality undermining Wales' status as a nation and a country."

It said, "The truth is, that since the days of Llywelyn the Last and the "rebel" Prince of Wales, Owain Glyndwr, the title has been held exclusively by Englishmen as a symbol of dominance over Wales. To this day, the English "Princes of Wales" have no genuine connection to our country.

Although the petition was launched by Dr Trystan Gruffyadd, a resident of Pontypridd, Wales, shortly after King Charles handed the title to his son Prince William in 2022, people still continue to protest the monarch's decision in the comments section of change.org, the world's largest petition platform.

"The title of the prince of wales is a spit in the face of all Welsh people since its creation," read a comment under the online petition.

The title of the Prince of Wales was passed to Prince William after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It's expected that William would give the title to his eldest son, Prince George, when he becomes the king.

A petition on Change.org can make a difference by raising awareness of an issue, demonstrating public support for a cause, putting pressure on decision-makers to act, and potentially influencing policy changes by gathering a large number of signatures, effectively acting as a collective voice to advocate for change on a particular topic.