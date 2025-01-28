 
Martha Stewart declined 'SNL' hosting gig for THIS reason

Martha Stewart makes shocking revelation about 'Saturday Night Live' hosting offer

January 28, 2025

Martha Stewart has made a shocking revelation about her Saturday Night Live hosting offer.

During her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Martha revealed that she was offered to host SNL but her parole officer stopped her from doing it.

Referring to her stint in Alderson Federal Prison in 2004, Martha candidly told Jimmy that “I wanted to and they asked me as I was coming out of Alderson — that camp that I was in for a while — and my parole officer wouldn't give me the time to do it.”

She went on to explain, “I was allowed to be out of my house eight hours a day.” However, Jimmy quicked asked, “And the parole officer said ‘No?’”

“No, That b******,” Martha jokingly replied, adding, “I still have his name and his number… I’m so p*****.”

Moreover, the American businesswoman and writer expressed her desire to host SNL “maybe, someday” in future. Praising her desire, Jimmy said, “You would be fantastic.”

“Oh I would. I’d be amazing ... start a campaign!” Martha replied.

