Jennifer Lopez talks about 'importance' of love after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez emphasized on the power of love weeks after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez still believes in love and its power after her marriage with Ben Affleck fell apart.

J.Lo is promoting her upcoming film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

In the movie, Jennifer plays Aurora/Ingrid Luna and the Spider Woman, different versions of an imaginary woman thought of by prisoner Luis Molina, a gay man serving an eight year sentence for allegedly corrupting a minor.

While sharing her take on the "important" message of the film, she noted "that love heals all divides."

She continued: "It's about two different people who come together and find the humanity in one another and fall in love.”

"To me, that is something that is special and needs to be seen. We are all just human. It's an important movie in this way."

The Maid in Manhattan actress also recently shared insight on filming songs for the musical in one take.

“It was challenging in the way that indie films are challenging, where you have limited time, limited money, you gotta get it,” Lopez noted “If you don't get it, you're not doing it,” she told People.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and separated in 2024.