Blake Lively doubles down against Justin Baldoni’s website of evidence

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are trying harder to silence Justin Baldoni and his legal team.

Baldoni has recently made public raw footage of a scene from It Ends With Us to refute Blake’s claim of harassment during its filming. He also released a seven minute voice note he sent to her to apologize. While there are reports that his team will create a website to make his and Blake’s communications public.

Now, Blake and Ryan’s attorney has penned a letter to the judge in the case, asking for a conference to discuss Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman's alleged 'extrajudicial misconduct'.

In the letter obtained by Daily Mail, their attorney Michael Gottlieb wrote: "He further has made it clear that his priority is to 'torpedo Blake Lively's career for good' by, among other things, creating a website to release strategically selected documents and communications between Ms. Lively and Mr. Baldoni.”

“The planned website will release what Mr. Freedman self-servingly proclaims will be "full unedited WhatsApp, text and email exchanges between Lively and Baldoni," although neither the media nor public will have any way of knowing which communications Mr. Freedman has selectively omitted from disclosure, including communications that Mr. Freedman and his clients may have deleted,” Gottlieb argued.

However, a source refuted Gottlieb’s claims and claimed that Baldoni’s website will not withhold anything.

“There is nothing that will be selective on the website. The aim here is to do the exact opposite of what they did – to not be selective, to not cherry pick, and to not doctor text messages which they did when they gave them to the New York Times,” the source told the outlet.

Speculation about a feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively began during the promotional tour for the movie, when the duo didn’t do any interviews together. There were also two clear teams at the premiere of It Ends With Us.