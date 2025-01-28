Katy Perry takes stand against Orlando Bloom testifying in court

Katy Perry doesn't want fiance Orlando Bloom to testify in her legal battle

Katy Perry is trying to prevent her fiancé Orlando Bloom from having to testify in her ongoing legal battle over a real estate property.

For the unversed, disabled veteran Carl Westcott sold his Santa Barbara, California, mansion to Bernie Gudvi, Katy’s manager in 2020. He later sued the singer and claimed he sold the mansion for 15 million when he was heavily medicated after a surgery and later realized that he’d made a mistake and tried to call the deal off.

He demanded that the court declare the sale unenforceable. The first phase of trial in the case found the sale forceable and asked Carl to handover the keys to Katy.

In the second phase, Katy will testify. But Carl sent a subpoena to Orlando and demanded that he also testify in court.

Now, Bernie’s lawyers are arguing that the Lord of The Rings actor doesn’t know much about the property or the case.

According to In Touch, the motion read, “Mr. Bloom has no knowledge remotely bearing on the facts of this case. He does not know what compensation is owed to [Bernie] for specific performance of the July 2020 real property sale contract, what damage to the property had occurred before [Bernie] took ownership last year, or how to estimate and assess the cost of those damages.”

The motion continued: “Indeed, all those areas are the appropriate subject of expert testimony from some of the nineteen licensed contractors and sub-contractors who inspected the property. Neither [Carl] nor the Court needs percipient testimony from [Katy’s] partner, who has no conceivable knowledge of facts relating to this damages phase and who has no special expertise in assessing the condition of real property, especially prior to the transfer of title to [Bernie].”

“Aware that [Orlando] has no relevant evidence, [Carl] did not even ask for his deposition during discovery and sought no documents or information from him. The only alleged reason for the subpoena purportedly is his being a witness to ‘the scope of repairs and to the scope of all other work being done or contemplated at the house,’” added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first began dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in 2020.