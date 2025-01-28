 
Amanda Bynes' new sparkler raises eyebrows

A new ring has fans wondering if 'The Amanda Show' star secretly said ‘yes’ to a mystery man

News Desk
January 28, 2025

Amanda Bynes recently sparked engagement rumours after being spotted with a mystery man in her rare outing.

The 38-year-old former actress was seen in Los Angeles wearing a stunning diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Her appearance quickly ignited rumours about her engagement, making many wonder if she had secretly said "yes" to someone.

In a photo shared by TMZ, the She’s the Man star is visible, with a shiny diamond ring and newly manicured nails while roaming in the city.

Notably, the ring caught attention because she was not wearing it two weeks earlier.

According to Yahoo, the sources close to Bynes have cleared things up as they claimed that the actress “is not engaged.”

The insider went on to add that the ring is “just jewelery,” and there is “no mystery man” planning to marry her anytime soon.

“Amanda is taking time for herself. She’s not engaged, and the ring is just a piece of jewelry. People need to stop jumping to conclusions,” the source shared.

For the unversed, in 2023, Amanda Bynes broke up with her ex-fiancé Paul Michael and went back to a mental health facility afterwards.

