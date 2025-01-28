Billy Ray Cyrus faces personal crisis as divorce with Firerose takes toll

'Words By Heart' singer faces personal crisis as divorce with Firerose takes toll

Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly going through emotional struggles following his divorce from Firerose.

An insider shared with PEOPLE magazine that the 53-year-old country singer has "not been in the best place lately" but is happy to focus on his new album, which he aims to drop in the summer of 2025.

The insider said, “There is a lot of heavy doubt and struggles with personal things, but also career-wise. The divorce was heavy for him. He lost faith.”

“He does best though when he’s able to focus on his music. Music is his life,” the insider says. “He’s very focused on the new album right now. It’s a great project for him to stay busy,” the source revealed.

For the unversed, the father of Miley Cyrus, Trace Cyrus, and Braison Cyrus tied the knot with Australian singer and songwriter in October 2023.

However, within six months of their marriage, i.e., March 2024, Billy Ray, the crooner of Achy Breaky Heart, filed for divorce.

Per the same outlet, the couple’s split was messy as they both accused each other of abuse and each denied the allegations of being abusive.

Notably, as per the insider who told the same outlet that the Butterfly Fly Away hitmaker asked for an annulment, saying Firerose “isn’t the person he thought he married.”

It is pertinent to mention that this came after Billy Ray Cyrus endured criticism for facing technical issues during his performance in Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this month.