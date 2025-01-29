Idina Menzel is ‘conflicted’ over son stepping into spotlight

Idina Menzel, an American singer and actress, sat down for an interview with Today where she opened up about her son, Walker.

Explaining that the 13 year old, who she shares with her former husband Taye Diggs, has begun to desire being by her side, she added, "He’s gotten to the age where he says, 'I’m proud of you, Mom. I want to be with you.' So then I felt like it was OK.”

"I believe his anonymity is so important and yet he’s a teenager, and it was a hard decision to be honest, you know? But he really wanted to. I’m proud of him, so I loved showing him off. But as a parent, I’m still conflicted about it,” the American Murderer actress continued.

She revealed that because her son is being homeschooled, it’s easier for him to travel between cities to visit both of his parents as she can’t be without him for "more than a couple of weeks."

Menzel gushed, "He's my guy. And he's a very soulful, intuitive kid. He's the best thing ever happened to me, really."

The singer has been open about her love for motherhood in the past, previously saying, "When you had these beautiful, little humans that you have to worry about, it teaches you priorities and perspective. And you screw up every day in some way. But if you come from a place of love and forgiveness and try to be a stable, strong sort of rooted tree for your kids, and they know that ... you're not going to break."