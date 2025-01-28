 
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds marriage won't last, says author after Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment

Web Desk
January 28, 2025

Lady Colin Campbell, also known as Lady C, is famous for her books and commentary on the British royal family.

The British author has now asked Piers Morgan and other journalists to further highlight the case involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively as she had come to know something about the matter which might not be in the public knowledge.

Citing a source close to Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the author and journalist wrote, "I don't see how their marriage can survive," someone who knows the couple told me. "Not when you realise how this sorry mess came about."

In a long post on X, previously Twitter,  she said, Lively and Reynolds deserve everything that is coming their way. 

"They're in danger of making even Harry and Meghan and Amber Heard look good. But Baldoni can console himself with one thought: Whether Mr and Mrs Ryan Reynolds's marriage lasts, or collapses under the weight of their grotesqueries, justice will be coming his way. And if they remain together, the chains that bind them will be insufferable."

Lady C has long criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since the couple decided to step down as working royals. 

Her criticism of the couple intensified when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly spoke against some members of the royal family.


