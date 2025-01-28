 
Geo News

Where does Gabriel Macht live?

The actor starred in SUITS as Harvey Specter

By
Web Desk
|

January 28, 2025

Where does Gabriel Macht live?

Gabriel Macht has revealed that and his wife Jacinda Barrett have moved out of the United States.

Speaking to people.com, the SUITS star said “I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,”

The actor's two children Satine, 17, and Luca, 10, are also with their parents at the unknown location in Europe.

His statement has sparked a debate among his fans about the whereabouts of the actor.

According to some, the actor might be in England after consulting his royal co-star from the SUITS.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle co-starred with Gabriel who in the ends decides to go to Seattle to work with her character Rachel. 

Gabriel, starred in Suits for 9 seasons before it ended in 2019, thinks that the end of the show was the perfect time.

The actor is all set to reprise his role as Harvey Specter in the "SUITS LA".

According to the actor, he is a resident of Los Angeles but also lived in New York for some time. His current whereabouts are still not known.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win