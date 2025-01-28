Where does Gabriel Macht live?

Gabriel Macht has revealed that and his wife Jacinda Barrett have moved out of the United States.

Speaking to people.com, the SUITS star said “I don't tell anybody where I live because I like to keep that under wraps,”

The actor's two children Satine, 17, and Luca, 10, are also with their parents at the unknown location in Europe.

His statement has sparked a debate among his fans about the whereabouts of the actor.

According to some, the actor might be in England after consulting his royal co-star from the SUITS.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle co-starred with Gabriel who in the ends decides to go to Seattle to work with her character Rachel.

Gabriel, starred in Suits for 9 seasons before it ended in 2019, thinks that the end of the show was the perfect time.

The actor is all set to reprise his role as Harvey Specter in the "SUITS LA".

According to the actor, he is a resident of Los Angeles but also lived in New York for some time. His current whereabouts are still not known.