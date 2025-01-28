 
Zendaya, Tom Holland looking for residence in L.A.: Source

Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in 2021

January 28, 2025

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding is expected soon after the pair exchanged rings.

According to a new report of Life & Style, “They already live together in London.”

Nonetheless, the spy claimed that the Spider-Man couple plans to move to USA after their marriage.

“But they’re looking to buy a bigger place together next, and they also want to get a place together in L.A. so that they can have homes near his family and hers,” the insider explained before moving to another topic.

It is pertinent to mention that while Zendaya belongs to America and was born in Oakland, California, Tom Holland is from England.

Rooting for the newly engaged, Tom Holland’s father Dominic recently stated, "I do fret that their combined stardom will amplify their spotlight and the commensurate demands on them and yet they continually confound me by handling everything with aplomb."

He also highlighted that "show business is a messy place for relationships and particularly so for famous couples as they crash and burn in public and are too numerous to mention" while rooting for a bright future of the couple.  

