James Gunn sets the record straight on Superman face debate

James Gunn clarifies the speculations of CGI use on Superman's face

January 29, 2025

James Gunn sets the record straight on Superman face debate

James Gunn's Superman latest TV spot has sparked speculations about the use of CGI on the superhero's face.

During the NFL Conference Championship games, the clip was released which mostly included the footage from the first teaser.

"There is absolutely zero CG in his face," the director clarified on Threads. "People's faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard is 100% real, as is David."

James Gunn sets the record straight on Superman face debate

In the meantime, Superman will fly to the cinemas on July 11.

In other news, James shared the first image from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

"Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on 'Supergirl,'" he shared on social media.

"Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira."

Apart from this, James teased is working on another DC project but did not share many details about it.

"The bulk of my time is dealing with post-production on Superman and Peacemaker. But I'm also spending a fair amount of time pre-writing my next DC Studios project and watching dailies and offering ideas on the other projects."

"It's much less overwhelming than when I was directing," he concluded.

