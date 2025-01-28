 
Armie Hammer's desperate measure to get career back on track

Armie Hammer's faced a rape and cannibalism scandal four years ago

January 28, 2025

Armie Hammer is doing everything to revive his career after the cannibalism scandal four years ago.

According to an insider, Hammer now has to take roles he wouldn’t even have considered when his career was thriving.

As he struggles to get his career going again, the Call Me By Your Name actor is reportedly doing a movie with Uwe Boll – who's been dubbed "the world's worst director."

“He's having a hard time with it, but Armie isn't a quitter," the tipster said, per Radar Online.

"He may be boasting that the industry is showing him some sympathy, but it's been an uphill struggle to get back to where he wants to be and he's not even close,” revealed the source.

"Still, a lot of people thought he got a raw deal and are willing to give him a chance and he's grateful for it,” they noted.

The actor faced a career destroying scandal when alleged texts from him were leaked by women accusing him of rape. In the texts, he allegedly fantasized rape and cannibalism.

Armie Hammer was never charged due to insufficient evidence, but the disturbing accusations were enough to mar his name. 

