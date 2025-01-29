Megan Fox, MGK status 'revealed' ahead of baby

 
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have no contact ahead of baby

January 29, 2025

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are on such bad terms that they reportedly have no contact ahead of the arrival of their baby.

It comes in the wake of the Home hitmaker's alleged cheating that the mother-of-three has broken up with him, apparently for good.

TMZ reported that there is a lack of communication between the duo, and it's not clear how they will work out parenting.

A source at the time of their split told Daily Mail, "She's left him before, but this time it seems final. The way they operate is drama, it's like a never-ending high school relationship."

"For weeks and months, everything was fine, but when they get into fights, it is all or nothing. It took a turn for the worst during Thanksgiving," the insider added.

Also sources said the father-of-one assumed that the pregnancy would make Megan stay with him, despite the fact that she was "done" with his behaviour and "the way he treated her."

Megan and MGK went public with their relationship in 2020 and got engaged two years later.

