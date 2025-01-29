Adam Levine looks back at his iconic moments on 'The Voice'

Adam Levine is looking back on his iconic moments on The Voice.

The Maroon 5 frontman hilariously reacted to a video compiled with his moments from his time in the singing show for 16 seasons.

While watching the video exclusively premiered with People on Tuesday, January 28, Levine said of his victory on season 1 with Javier Colon, "That's crazy. It brings back a lot of memories. Back then, when the show started, we really didn't know what to expect. There was no institution of The Voice. It wasn't a thing. It was brand new."

"I remember when I heard Javier sing, I thought to myself, 'That guy makes all of it make sense,' like why I'm doing it. Because he was so good. It was just a emotional moment," he went on to say, "And to have won the first season the The Voice... they can't ever take that away from you. It's pretty cool."

Then he gushed over Tessanne Chin's victorious moment, who won season 1 in December 2013.

"Tessanne Chin, it's like you felt like the whole country was watching and it was just this really special event. It feels so good to feel like you've really been a part someone's run to the end of this thing... I'll never forget Tessanne. I love her. She made me laugh," he said, quipping: "I think she thought I was crazy in a good way."

Reflecting on his season 9 win with Jordan Smith, the Sunday Morning artist praised Smith saying he was "one of the best singers I've ever heard in my life."