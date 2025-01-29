Kelly Rutherford makes rare appearance with son Hermes after $2M custody battle

Kelly Rutherford walked the red carpet for the very first time with her son Hermes

On Monday, January 27, the Gossip Girl alum stepped out with 17-year-old son Hermes Gustaf and posed with him in public after 10 years, following an ugly custody battle.

The mother-son duo was side by side at the Rahul Mishra event and the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2025 in France.

Notably, Hermes has grown taller than his mother, as they can be seen beaming smiles together.

Kelly donned a black dress at Chanel and a floral dress at Rahul while the boy sported a black suit with a white shirt and kept his hair slick back.

Including Hermes, the Hollywood actress is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Helena whom she shares with her ex-husband German businessman Daniel Giersch.

Kelly fought a tough and lengthy legal fight with Daniel over the custody of her kids which cost over 2M dollars.

The public appearance of Kelly came 10 years after she hit the red carpet in 2015 with her kids in Hamptons.