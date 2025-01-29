 
Geo News

Kelly Rutherford makes rare appearance with son Hermes after $2M custody battle

The 'Gossip Girl' alum shares her 17-year-old son Hermes Gustaf with her ex-husband Daniel Giersch

By
Web Desk
|

January 29, 2025

Kelly Rutherford makes rare appearance with son Hermes after $2M custody battle
Kelly Rutherford makes rare appearance with son Hermes after $2M custody battle

Kelly Rutherford walked the red carpet for the very first time with her son Hermes

On Monday, January 27, the Gossip Girl alum stepped out with 17-year-old son Hermes Gustaf and posed with him in public after 10 years, following an ugly custody battle.

The mother-son duo was side by side at the Rahul Mishra event and the Chanel show as part of Paris Fashion Week 2025 in France.

Notably, Hermes has grown taller than his mother, as they can be seen beaming smiles together.

Kelly donned a black dress at Chanel and a floral dress at Rahul while the boy sported a black suit with a white shirt and kept his hair slick back.

Including Hermes, the Hollywood actress is also mom to 15-year-old daughter Helena whom she shares with her ex-husband German businessman Daniel Giersch.

Kelly fought a tough and lengthy legal fight with Daniel over the custody of her kids which cost over 2M dollars.

The public appearance of Kelly came 10 years after she hit the red carpet in 2015 with her kids in Hamptons.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex worker recalls horrific working experience with rapper
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Garcia opens up about life after divorce from Artem Chigvintsev
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year video
William, Kate to ‘do things differently' for George, Charlotte, Louis after traumatic year
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus focuses on music after losing faith: Source
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Martha Stewart sparks controversy with shocking display for advertisement
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Prince William, Kate Middleton to honour George's wish amid huge decision
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win
Chappell Roan speaks up after controversial Triple J Hottest 100 win