Katy Perry shares THIS major tour change she's making after becoming mom

Katy Perry shares THIS tour change she’s making after becoming mom

Katy Perry will implement one major shift due to her daughter Daisy Bloom's presence on her tours.

The pop star revealed in a recent chat with Access Hollywood published on Monday, January 27, that, unlike her previous tour when her vibe was to start shows at 9:00 from now on she will do "earlier time show" due to her 4-year-old daughter and for other parents out there.

"She'll be there for part of it, but I think what I'm really going to implement is an earlier time show," she said of her upcoming Lifetimes Tour.

"Now that I understand it — all the dynamics and all of the different variables and layers of bringing your kids out to the show." Perry continued.

Explaining the reason behind this change she noted, "Sometimes those shows are on weekdays, and they go to school the next day, and they probably will have some sugar at the show, and they'll be with their friends, and everybody will be super excited, so it's going to be an 8:30 show."

It is pertinent to mention that Perry shares her daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom.