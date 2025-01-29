Anthony Mackie clears up problematic 'Captain America' remarks: ‘Let me be clear about this'

Anthony Mackie recently addressed his recent remarks about his starrer movie, Captain America: Brave New World, after being bashed on social media.

According to Daily Mail, it all started on Monday, January 27 when the 46-year-old actor, during a press conference in Rome, made a comment about his upcoming Marvel film, which later went viral on social media.

The Avengers: Endgame actor said, “To me Captain America represents a lot of different things and I don’t think the term ‘America: should be one of those representations’.”

He then added, “It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable.”

Anthony Mackie has clarified his remarks about his starrer 'Captain America: Brave New World'

Mackie’s comments soon ignited online outrage which somehow forced The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star clarify to his stance on Instagram Story.

“Let me be clear about this, I'm a proud American and taking on the shield of a hero like CAP is the honor of a lifetime,” the Captain America: Civil War, who has replaced Chris Evan in the upcoming film, wrote.

According to the actor, he has the utmost respect for those who serve and have served his country.

“CAP has universal characteristics that people all over the world can relate to,” Mackie concluded.

Anthony Mackie will soon reprise his role of Sam Wilson as new Captain American in Marvel’s latest, Captain America: Brave New World.

The upcoming movie is slated to release on February 14, 2025.