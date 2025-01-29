 
Timothee Chalamet makes shocking confession about awards shows after Oscars nod

Timothee Chalamet recently made history by scoring his second 'Best Actor' nomination at the 2025 Oscars

January 29, 2025

Timothée Chalamet has made a major confession about award shows during his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. 

In his opening monologue, the Wonka actor joked about his history of losing 'Best Actor' awards to other actors.

“It’s an enormous honour going to these awards shows. It’s such a great experience, but I just keep losing, and each time, it gets harder to pretend it doesn’t sting,” said the 29-year-old star, who scored his second ‘Best Actor’ nomination at the 2025 Oscars.

The actor earned a nomination for playing Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

“That’s a distinction I share with the great Gary Busey,” he joked in SNL.

For those unversed, Timothée recently attended the 2025 Golden Globes Awards with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

