Kensington Palace releases statement as Harry, Meghan gear up for joint appearance

Prince William, Kate Middleton share new message as insider confirms Meghan Markle's appearance with Prince Harry

January 29, 2025

Kensington Palace released a new statement after a report confirmed Meghan Markle’s joint appearance with Prince Harry at the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.

The Palace dropped a post about Prince William’s latest appearance as he went to Duchy of Cornwall farm in Herefordshire to oversee his new estate project.

“Exploring regenerative farming at Lower Blakemere Farm, one of the Duchy of Cornwall’s seven Focus Farms,” they wrote alongside a video of William visiting the farms.

The statement added, “The Gorringe family showcase sustainable practices, including repurposed structures and composting projects.”

“The farm also plays a key role in the Upper Wye Valley ‘Ridge to River’ project, uniting 16 farms to create a resilient landscape that supports biodiversity, protects water, and contributes to climate mitigation and social value.”

This comes after The Express reported that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would be accompanying her husband at the Invictus Games, set to take place at BC Place Vancouver on February 8.

According to the publication, Meghan and Harry made the decision to change their strategy of pursuing solo projects after PR firm Three Gate Strategies started managing the duo's communications.

The insider said of their new strategy, “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family.”

