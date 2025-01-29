Selena Gomez's reason behind deleting her tearful video unveiled

Selena Gomez is reportedly vowing to “stay out of politics” in the wake of Donald Trump's immigration policy.

For the unversed, the Love You Like a Love Song hitmaker uploaded an emotional video about Mexican migrants, however, she soon deleted it.

Her now-deleted video, sparked a backlash against the Bad Liar singer after which she was called on social media to be deported in the wake of her meltdown.

Now, the 32-year-old singer, as reported by DailyMail.com’s source, deleted the video as she is vowing to “stay out of politics" and "fears" losing her Rare Beauty brand customers.

“She realizes that she cannot go up against a Republican backed nation - many of whom are loyal customers of her Rare Beauty brand,” the source said, adding, “She does not wish to alienate.”

The insider dished out that the singer, who recently got engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, is extremely “passionate” about the topic but feels like she can “never win” after seeing the negative response.

They concluded that the actress-singer was only trying to be “helpful,” however, believes her message got lost because of her emotional state in the video.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Selena Gomez's representatives for the comment.