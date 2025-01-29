Meghan Markle receives sweet tribute amid US media backlash

Meghan Markle received a sweet nod from her longtime pal, Lindsay Jill Roth, after an article published by Vanity Fair rehashed old wounds.

Roth paid a heartfelt tribute to the Duchess of Sussex, who served as her maid of honor at her wedding to Gavin Jordan, in her new book titled Romances & Practicalities: A Love Story (Maybe Yours!) in 250 Questions.

In the acknowledgement section of the relationship guide, Ruth penned a sweet note for Prince Harry’s wife and kept it a secret from the Duchess till the day of book release.

"Meghan Sussex, Meg, to be sisters by choice, still thinking the same thing at the same time after all these years — no matter how many miles between us — is my favorite part of our unbreakable bond," she penned.

The note added, "There for each other always, sharing a deep loyalty and understanding — I could tell you anything, and it would be okay. I carry your heart (I carry it in my heart)."

Previously, in an interview with People Magazine, the author revealed how she kept the nod a secret from Meghan.

"She hasn't read her acknowledgement yet," Roth said of Meghan, whom she met as freshman at Northwestern University in a Toni Morrison literature. "I have saved that as a little token for her to see when the book comes out.”

“I think it's rare to find friends who love you unconditionally, and I've been lucky in my life to have a few who I truly consider family," she added. "It's almost like those words aren't enough."

This comes after a former staffer of Meghan talked to Vanity Fair about the Duchess being a difficult boss.