Ryan Reynolds faces backlash for slapping a child in viral clip

Ryan Reynolds is facing backlash after a clip from his 2005 movie The Amityville Horror went viral on social media.

In a resurfaced video, the 48-year-old actor can be seen improvising a slap to then-15-year-old child actor Jesse James.

In a candid conversation with Radio Free in 2005, Ryan described the moment as "disturbing and horrible."

“No, it was actually horrible. I didn’t mean to do it. It wasn’t hard or anything. He looked up like he just won the lottery. It was just so cool to him,” he said.

“And I look over and the script supervisor’s crying, and I’m trying to apologize to her. I don’t know what’s happening,” added the Deadpool & Wolverine star.

He further shared, “I was sort of excited by the fact that something happened on film that was just totally unplanned. And it just came out organically enough, and not so organically that it actually hurt anyone. So everyone walked away from it, but it was definitely disturbing.”

Ryan also revealed that he "didn't ever talk to" younger co-stars on the set, stating, "I don't want to get attached to the kids. I don't want to get to know them and love them. I want to stay as far away from them as possible. It helps me do my job better."

After the clip and interview went viral on social media, fans bashed Ryan for the incident.

"That's actual abuse," one of the internet users wrote on TikTok.

Another one penned, "I would have sued if I was the parent."

"Justice for that child," demanded a third one.