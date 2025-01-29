Machine Gun Kelly shares cryptic message on rocky relationship with ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly recently addressed the rumours surrounding his and ex-fiancée Megan Fox's rocky relationship.

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29, and seemingly respond to a new report by TMZ, claiming that the now ex-couple is not talking despite expecting a baby together.

The Home hitmaker, while uploading two shirtless photos of himself, wrote, “How can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly) Machine Gun Kelly and ex Megan Fox are 'not talking' ahead of birth of their first child

The rapper's post comes a day after the publication, through a source, reported that Kelly and Fox are not on good terms.

The source dished out that the 38-year-old actress, who is due to deliver baby in March, wants nothing to do with the rapper-turned-rocker.

For the unversed, the Rap Devil rapper and the Subservience actress has an on-and-off relationship since 2020.

The former couple, who first got engaged in 2022, announced that they were no longer engaged by 2023.

Then later in November 2024, the duo announced that they were having a baby in November.

One month later, Megan Fox was reportedly “blindsided” when she found that Machine Gun Kelly was cheating on him, which led to their breakup.