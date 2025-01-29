Prince William sends strong message to critics with latest move after allegations

Prince William has apparently sent a strong message to his critics with latest visit to Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford.

The future king explored a farm on Duchy of Cornwall land for his latest royal engagement months after allegations that he and his father King Charles make millions from feudal levies on schools, hospitals, homeowners and the very charities they represent.

On Tuesday, January 28, Prince William visited Lower Blakemere Farm in Hereford, England to learn more about how the multigenerational hub has honed farming practices and diversification on the road to net zero.

According to the People magazine, the farm is one of seven Focus Farms in the Duchy of Cornwall's portfolio.

Later, Kensington Palace shared photos and a video of Prince William’s visit on Instagram.

The palace said about William’s visit, “Exploring regenerative farming at Lower Blakemere Farm, one of the Duchy of Cornwall’s seven Focus Farms.

“The farm also plays a key role in the Upper Wye Valley ‘Ridge to River’ project, uniting 16 farms to create a resilient landscape that supports biodiversity, protects water, and contributes to climate mitigation and social value.”

Earlier, Duchy of Cornwall spokesperson had also issued a statement saying: “The Duchy of Cornwall is a private estate with a commercial imperative which we achieve alongside our commitment to restoring the natural environment and generating positive social impact for our communities.

“Prince William became Duke of Cornwall in September 2022 and since then has committed to an expansive transformation of the Duchy.”