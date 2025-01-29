James Gunn reacts to 'Superman' online mockery

Superman director James Gunn defended a newly released promotional clip from his upcoming film after it was widely mocked by fans, sparking a wave of internet memes.

The 30-second footage, shared by Gunn on his X (formerly Twitter) account, features actor David Corenswet as the Man of Steel flying through a frozen tundra.

However, fans quickly took issue with the appearance of Corenswet’s face, with some commenting that his eyes seemed disproportionately large and far apart.

While responding to criticism, Gunn dismissed claims that computer-generated imagery (CGI) was used on the actor’s face.

In regards to this, Gunn clarified, “There is absolutely zero CG in his face. People’s faces can look different when you put a wide-angle lens up close. The background plate in Svalbard [Norway] is 100% real, as is David.”

Despite Gunn’s explanation, social media was flooded with memes comparing Superman’s appearance to various “googly-eyed” characters, including Steve Buscemi’s Mr. Deeds, Marty Feldman’s Igor from Young Frankenstein, and Mr. Bean.

According to Daily Mail, the controversy has reignited debate among fans, with some loyal to Henry Cavill’s Superman expressing disappointment, calling the new version a "downgrade."

Others criticized the film’s cinematography, arguing that wide-angle shots distort facial features, making them appear unnatural.

Furthermore, the upcoming Superman film is set for release on July 11, 2025, and will mark the beginning of DC Studios’ new cinematic universe under Gunn’s leadership.