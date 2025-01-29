Quentin Tarantino makes shocking revelation about his final movie

Quentin Tarantino made an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this week, where he engaged in a conversation with film critic Elvis Mitchell about his career, writing pursuits, and plans for his next film.

The Pulp Fiction director revealed that he is in no rush to start a new film, citing fatherhood as his primary focus.

According to Daily Mail, Tarantino shared, "I’ve been making movies for 30 years. My son turns five next month, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel, I’m an 'abba'—which is Hebrew for father."

Moreover, Tarantino, who shares his children with his wife Daniella Tarantino, expressed his desire to wait until his son is at least six before embarking on his next film project.

In regards to this, he explained, "That way, he’ll understand it and have a memory of it for the rest of his life.”

In the meantime, the Oscar-winning director has been focusing on theater as he told the audience, "I’m writing a play, and it’s probably the next thing I end up doing.”

Additionally, he also reflected on the state of modern cinema, calling the current film release model a "show pony exercise" and asserting that 2019, the year his film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was released, marked "the last year of movies."

Despite his critical outlook on the industry, Tarantino remains committed to storytelling, whether through film, theater, or writing.