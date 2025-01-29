 
Robert Pattinson stuns fans by revealing his bizarre habit

Robert Pattinson starrer 'Mickey 17' will hit cinemas on March 7, 2025

January 29, 2025

Robert Pattinson has recently shocked his fans by revealing one of his bizarre habits.

In a candid conversation with GQ, the Twilight star, who is ambassador of Dior, confessed that he does not use any fragrance in the day time.

The 38-year-old actor shared that he only wears fragrances at night, especially when he steps out to meet his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse.

"I'm not single and stuff, so I personally use it at night. But you know what? Now that you ask, I should probably start using it during the day”, Robert told the outlet.

The Batman actor said, "People will probably appreciate me smelling better in the daytime. Actually, that sounds like such a horrible thing to say. I don't know why I said that.”

Robert also revealed his unique way of applying scent.

“I spray it in the air and walk through it. I quite like the ritual of doing that. I think it's just more entertaining," explained the Tenet actor

