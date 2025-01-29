Sophie Turner recalls 'incredibly sad' split from ex-husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has recalled her "incredibly sad" split from ex-husband Joe Jonas.

The Game of Thrones actress got real about the heartbreaking moment she and the singer decided it was over in a candid interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad," said Sophie about her divorce from the father of her two daughters.

Sophie revealed she can't talk too much about her divorce because it is hard for her.

"We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard," she admitted.

For those unversed, Sophie tied the knot with Jonas in 2019 after three years of dating. The Sucker hitmaker filed for divorce from the actress in Florida in September 2023.

The high-profile divorce case was finally settled in September 2024.