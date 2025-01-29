Cardi B’s bizarre piercing may land her in hot waters

Cardi B’s recent bizarre piercings may get her into trouble after body piercing expert issues an urgent health warning.

The 32-year-old rapper announced via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, January 27, that she got a piercing on her "butt crack".

"Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced," the Up rapper wrote in her post, making her fans wonder "how is it even physically possible?!"

Now a body piercing expert, Brian Keith Thompson, while issuing an urgent health warning the rapper’s fan, told TMZ that the rapper's gluteal microdermals — a type of horizontal surface piercing — have a high risk of infection.

The expert, who owns Body Electric Tattoo in Los Angeles, stressed that this is due to the jewelry's close proximity to the a*** as well as its lengthy healing process.

According to the body expert, the healing process could take “at least a year”.

Thompson also warned that piercings in that area can scar “really badly” and urged the “general public” to steer clear of the trend unless they are experienced with microdermal piercings like the WAP rapper.

For the unversed, Cardi B last got her body pierced last summer.