Kate Middleton rescued Prince William from awkward situation: Details leaked

A friend of Kate Middleton has disclosed details how the Princess of Wales rescued Prince William from awkward situation when they were studying in the university.

Kate Middleton attended the University of St Andrews from 2001 to 2005, where the future queen became fast friend of Prince William.

The Princess of Wales former dormmate Warshauer told Fox News Digital, "I remember someone was chatting Will up… [It was] this girl at a birthday party.”

She continued, "He was being very polite, but it was obvious he was trying to figure out how to get out of the situation. And Kate just walks across the room and puts her arms around him. It enabled him to turn to this girl, and he was just like, ‘Oh, I'm sorry, I have a girlfriend.’ And then he turns to Kate, and he's like, ‘Thank you!’"

Kate’s friend continued, "That was so early on in the year, I don't even think they were dating."

"They had pretty much just met and formed a friendship. But I remember even thinking at that moment that was just so natural the way that she did that", she added.