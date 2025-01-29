Royal family shares King Charles heartfelt message

The royal family has shared King Charles message, congratulating the four military teams on their successful completion of the 3,000-mile Atlantic journey for the World’s Toughest Row.

The palace shared King’s message on social media handles.

It reads, “I wanted to send you all my heartfelt congratulations on completing your gallant rowing expedition across the vast expanse of The Atlantic Ocean. Your courage, perseverance and indomitable determination set us all a wonderful example of teamwork and endurance and I am full of admiration for your achievement.”

King Charles further said, “In undertaking such a journey, you have certainly demonstrated the finest quality of the military, and I have no doubt that your accomplishment will inspire your communities and provide generously for the charities you represent.”

“This brings you my warmest good wishes for an extremely well-deserved rest!,” the message further reads.

The palace also shared details of Team V3nture, Oarsome Army Educators, Force Atlantic, and HMS Oardacious Valkyries wins.

Team V3nture set a record as the first military trio to complete the crossing, finishing in 40 days, 17 hours, and 40 minutes, while supporting Macmillan Cancer.