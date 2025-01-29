 
'House of the Dragon' s2 major insights revealed

Report reveals why season two's episodes of House of the Dragon were trimmed

January 29, 2025

In season two of the House of the Dragon, the original ten-episode sequence is cut short by eight.

At that time, an HBO spokesperson "stressed that the episode count trim was story-driven." But producer Sara Hess told Entertainment Weekly that the cutting of the episodes "wasn't really [their] choice."

Now Deadline reported that the Game of Thrones spinoff was not the only series that went through fewer episodes in its second season.

The report gave examples of The Diplomat, The Recruit, and Bad Sisters, among others.

Giving the reason for this, the outlet said a variety of reasons has fueled the decision to trim the seasons.

For one, the 2023 strike in Hollywood, and besides that, trimming the storylines is also one of them.

The report also mentioned the dubbing of the episodes as one of the reasons for shorter chapters because the streamers need several months to dub the episodes in different languages.

Regarding season three, House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal previously shared that the filming is set to start in "early 2025."

