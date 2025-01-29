Meghan Markle shatters Prince Harry's trust: ‘Doubts are now planted'

Prince Harry has started to doubt Meghan Markle and their marriage, so much so that Meghan Markle reportedly feels exhausted from dealing with the fall out of these two things.

This is all in reference to the allegations presented in the Vanity Fair piece which alleged that Meghan Markle had once ‘shopped around’ for a divorce book deal to see if it would appeal to anyone.

Per the publication, the agreement was with Penguin Random House and was done in 2021.

As a result of all this, she’s feeling exhausted dealing with the fall out reportedly, because “now she has to convince” her husband that her plans for the future don’t include “plotting a secret divorce” which Prince Harry “wants to believe” but “the doubt has already been planted” the source explained.

A similar sentiment has also been reiterated by a royal observer, and they believe, “The problem isn’t just the article—it’s the fact that Harry now has doubts.”