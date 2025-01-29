Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are kick starting 2025 with a new strategy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly gearing up to end a long-held decision and take a newer approach with their brand.

News of this decision means that the couple’s ‘professional separation’ may be coming to an end, a separation that saw them facing a myriad of divorce rumors in the past year.

The news has been brought forward by an inside source close to Express UK.

And this source explained everything by revealing that “There will be a renewed focus on the Sussexes as a couple, as a brand and showcasing them as a couple and family.”

And the reason for that is because “the Sussexes have decided to step back a little and let Ashley [Hansen, Harry and Meghan's former head of communications] take the reins on their PR plan.”

With this change the duo will also change their plans pertaining to the Invictus Games because “It was important for the Sussexes to appear together at such a worthwhile event.”

It is pertinent to mention that the games, which will be held in Vancouver this year, on February 8th will see the couple going in together, despite the original plan having been a solo endeavor by the prince.

After all, “The Invictus Games is a Sussex initiative and something they want their children to continue once they get older,” the source explained before signing off.