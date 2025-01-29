Angelina Jolie 'beyond proud' of her kids for THIS move

Angelina Jolie is happy to see her and Brad Pitt's kids follow in her footsteps

Angelina Jolie is proud of the humanitarian spirit her and Brad Pitt’s kids have.

“Angelina has taken her kids all over the world with her to give back, so it’s really no big surprise that they’re interested in doing what they can to help others, it’s the example that she’s set for them,” a source told In Touch.

“But it’s still a beautiful thing to see how much they care and how much they want to make a difference in this world,” the mole remarked of Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

“They’re all extremely emotionally intelligent, she says they’re all empaths, meaning they can feel other people’s pain on a visceral level, seeing any sort of suffering really affects them,” the source noted.

They continued: “She’s the same way, which is why she’s always been so passionate about helping people, and now they are carrying that forward in their own lives.”

Angelina’s humanitarian work includes her trips as a UNHCR Special Envoy to Namibia and Cambodia, where her kids have been many times. The Salt star has also done such work in Turkey, Lebanon, Spain and Myanmar.

Now, the Oscar winner is encouraging her kids to find their own paths in life. Her children are pursuing acting, producing, modelling, directing and humanitarian work.

“She’s beyond proud of how they always step up and always want to do what they can to help,” the source added of Angelina Jolie. “Often, they come up with the ideas on their own, and it’s not just people they care about, they’re all very passionate about helping animals as well, they’re just really big-hearted.”