Hugh Jackman's attempt to split amicable from wife Deborra fails

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra Lee Furness tried to split amicably

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness tried to be amicable in their split, but things have “deteriorated” for the couple, per an insider.

Hugh, who’s now dating Sutton Foster, was married to Deborra for 27 years, and she’s "spitting with rage" at his new relationship and their divorce.

"She is still very angry and spitting with rage. Hugh and Sutton are good people who didn't want to hurt anyone,” an insider told Radar Online.

"Hugh and Deborra were trying to be amicable, but she's still hurt and things have deteriorated. They've been a couple and best friends for decades, but Deborra needs her space. She and Hugh have decided not to communicate for now unless it has something to do with the children," revealed the mole.

"But both Deborra and Sutton's husband Ted have been blind-sided. They were all close friends. There have been heartbreaking truths shared and many tears cried over the past two years. Breaking up with Deborra was one of the hardest conversations Hugh's ever had,” shared the tipster.

Referring to Hugh and Sutton’s respective divorces from their partners, the mole said, "Unfortunately, sacrifices had to be made. They did give up a lot, but they feel that time will reveal that it was worth it. This relationship is not a fling for either of them. They are both in it for the long haul.”

"It's tough navigating the end of a marriage and the start of a new romance, but Sutton's clearly in love with him. You can see it in her face and body language,” they noted.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness share two kids Oscar, 24, and Ava, 20.