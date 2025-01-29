Kate Middleton's thoughts about Vanity Fair piece finally get revealed

Kate Middleton reportedly feels no amount of surprise after the Vanity Fair article bashing her sister-in-law came out. So much so that she’s taken to putting her focus elsewhere, so as not to ‘revel’ in any of the Sussexes’ plights.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close to the Firm.

This insider spoke rather candidly about everything, with Closer magazine.

In that time they said, “Kate had tried her very best with Meghan and was blamed for making her cry,” and “now it seems a lot of people are coming out of the woodwork,” so “Kate can’t say that she is surprised by it all – none of the royal family can.”

However, “When it comes to Meghan, Kate really has no ill-will towards her.”

According to the source, “she wishes the best for them both, and hopes that they can find a smoother way of living life outside of the royal family, which is, after all, what they have chosen to do.”

The same source didn’t end there either, and admitted that Kate’s soft spot is also coming out because “their new life in America doesn’t appear to be going the way they want it to,” and “Kate would never take pleasure out of revelling in that. She doesn’t wish harm on anyone.”

So over all, in terms of her intentions, the insider explained, “She must remain focused on her own life, which is her children, flying the flag for the royals – but most importantly, her own health.”

At the end of the day, “she is so thrilled to be in the clear and doing better, and doesn’t want any negativity affecting that.”